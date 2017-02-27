A taste of paradise

The South Pacific nation of Fiji already has a savoury reputation among holidaymakers for its year-round tropical climate, crystal waters and lush natural beauty. Now add a great food scene to the list. The country’s unique culinary flavours bear the hallmarks of Pacific, Indian and Chinese cuisine, and are fuelled by an abundance of fresh local produce. Fantastic offerings from street food vendors and restaurants, served with trademark joy and warmth, also make Fiji a must-visit for foodies. Here are some ideas to get you eating during your trip in paradise.

Kava – toast to this elaborate ritual

Drink in Fiji’s heritage and famously laid-back lifestyle by downing a high tide – or full serving – of kava served in a coconut shell. This spicy and mildly narcotic concoction, made from the pounded root of a pepper plant, boasts tension-relieving properties that may be the secret behind the country’s idyll. While Fiji’s national drink is widely available anywhere, kava is best enjoyed during a day trip to one of the country’s many villages. There, it is made and served fresh with a generous dose of big-hearted Fijian hospitality during a kava ceremony (main picture) for guests. This traditional and elaborate ritual, an integral part of Fijian culture, is presided upon by the district chief and village leaders.



Lovo – a feast cooked on hot stones



The flavours of the island come together at a lovo feast, which features a time-honoured cooking method that reflects the identity of the Fijian people. Preparations for the feast are elaborate and involve the use of a lovo — a makeshift outdoor underground oven lined with white-hot stones and palm fronds. The bounty of Fiji — meat, seafood, vegetables, root crops and other local produce — is individually wrapped in banana leaves, and then left in a covered lovo, where heat and time work their magic. The food items are retrieved hours later, slow-cooked to tender and succulent perfection. Lovo feasts are an integral part of big communal celebrations, and are served alongside song and dance, or traditional Fijian meke. Join the feast by taking part in a Fijian or lovo night at your resort.

Kokoda – raw fish salad with tang





For a taste of paradise, try kokoda, a coconut shell-full of raw fish cubes that have been marinated in fresh coconut milk and lemon juice. Ingredients such as coriander, celery, carrot, onion, tomato, spring onion and chilli accompany the fish, lending colour and flavour to this tropical salad. Kokoda is usually prepared for celebratory occasions and Sundays in the country, but holidaymakers looking for a dish that sings on the tongue can find it at restaurants all over the country.

Curries – a nod to Fiji Girmit culture





Indian curries are a must in many Fijian homes, and locals regularly flock to the Suva Municipal market on the main island of Viti Levu for the aromatic spices needed to enliven the dish. The fiery, richly flavoured curries offered by the restaurants around the market serve as a fine introduction to the wonderfully spiced soul food whipped up by home cooks, and are a treat for any visitor’s taste buds. The dish recalls the country’s Indian heritage, and is a staple of the Indians, one of the country’s largest ethnic groups. They are mostly descended from the girmit, or indentured labourers from northern India — pioneers who played a monumental role in Fiji’s development.



Taro – a must-have staple starch





Seafood and tropical fruits may be in abundance all year round. But nothing speaks more to a Fijian than root crops such as cassava, taro, also known as dalo in the Fijian language, and sweet potato. This magnificent trio has been part of the Fijian diet for centuries, and is still a vital part of the country’s vibrant food culture. Join the Fijians as they celebrate their appetite for taro on a holiday that falls on the first full moon in May. This staple starch is put to very good use in the country, regularly showing up at the dinner table steamed, boiled, cut into long fries or chips, or made into rich stews. Its leaves appear in curries and in wacipoki – little decadent parcels bursting with flavour that can be picked up at Suva market.



Seafood — a taste of Fiji







Like the land and the culinary riches it provides, the sea’s bounty — from fish to crustaceans — also defines the traditional Fijian diet. Fish such as the giant kawakawa (grouper) and donu (coral cod) are highly prized and play an important role in the country’s culture. They have been served at important village functions for generations, and are evidence of the broad and deep relationship the Fijians share with the waters that surround the country.



For visitors, dining where the ingredients are the islands’ bounty is an easy affair. Eateries and restaurants serve fresh and sustainably caught fish, nama sea grapes, lobster, octopus, shellfish and sea cucumber in traditional and contemporary cuisine. Whether deep-fried, barbecued, stir-fried or prepared sashimi-style, these dishes offer a taste of paradise that is authentically Fijian.





