Fiji, every foodies' paradise

There are so many ways to unwind in Fiji.







(A holiday in Fiji offers time to unwind with simple pleasures like a nap by the beach. Photo: Tourism Fiji, Derek Henderson)

Some prefer to sink into a beach-side hammock and enjoy the simple pleasure of palms gently swaying in the refreshing breeze, while others find more pleasure in boarding one of the many cruises and exploring the vast Fijian archipelago.



But one thing everyone willl find great pleasure in is the mouth-watering culinary culture of Fiji.







(Friendly locals and very fresh seafood is trademark Fiji. Photo: Tourism Fiji, Chris McLennan)

With more than 300 islands and diverse cultural influences that come with their own culture and identity, it should come as no surprise that the Fijian food scene is an exciting gastronomic experience.







(Fiji offers a menu for dining that fits every palate, from young and old. Photo: Tourism Fiji, Chris McLennan)

Besides the traditional Fijian delicacies such as Lovo and Kava, you’ll find inspired dining options from Indian to Japanese, American fast food to French à la carte and everything in between.



Take the first step of the foodie in Fiji odyssey right here, and leave the calorie counter at home.



Beach Cocomo Vakacegu Cafe



A must-try while in Fiji, is the traditional dish known as Lovo.



This is a feast of meats, coconut infused greens and tasty root vegetables, all wrapped in banana leaves and slowly baked in an earth oven for hours.





(Leaf-wrapped Lovo surrounded by sushi. Photo: Beach Cocomo)



Beach Cocomo Vakacegu Cafe is a charming and quaint café that does this traditional dish to perfection, along with other mouth-watering Fijian favourites.

Taste Fiji Kitchen

Consistently described as one of the top restaurants in Fiji, is Taste Fiji Kitchen.



Located in Nadi, it is famous for delicious and decadent desserts served with a generous cup of fresh coffee.







(Stop for beautiful cakes that look as good as they taste when in Nadi, at Taste Kitchen. Photo: Taste Fiji Kitchen)

The owners are renowned for taking great pride in using only the best of locally grown Fijian ingredients, offering a unique experience that’s perfect for breakfast, lunch or afternoon tea.





(Chicken ota salad by Taste Fiji can't be missed, and don't forget the cakes either. Photo:Taste Fiji Kitchen)

Flying Fish Restaurant

This is a dining option that combines inventive culinary dishes and unique ambiance.



The Flying Fish Restaurant which bagged a Traveler’s Choice award not too long ago is known for its menu of Fijian dishes and interactive dining experience.







(Flying Fish Fiji the signature restaurant by award-winning chef and restaurateur Peter Kuruvita at the Sheraton. Photo: Sheraton Fiji Resort)

This waterfront restaurant serves truly inspired dishes that combine the best of international flavours and fresh Fijian seafood.



You will have to pay for the top quality dishes and prime beach-side location, topped by elegant service from the Sheration team.



A must, if you want to dine by the beach and watch the sun bid farewell to another beautiful day in Fiji.



Maya Dhaba

Found on the buzzing Victoria Parade in Suva, this pearl of a restaurant prides itself on a grand selection of northern and southern Indian cuisine.



Spicy and utterly delicious, Maya Dhaba is a great option for meat lovers and vegetarians alike, thanks to their wide array of tasty meatless dishes.



Baka Blues

This is a New Orleans-style restaurant with Cajun and Creole recipes straight out of Louisiana, with a Fiji twist.



Southern-style barbecue, Tex-Mex specialities and burgers - plus a few vegetarian options!



A favourite meeting place for locals who usually head into the bar to enjoy a tropical cocktail along with classic jazz tunes.

Wicked Walu Seafood Restaurant



This award-winning luxury seafood restaurant is on its very own island.





(Awarding-winning Wicked Walu Seafood Restaurant at Warwick Fiji Resort & Spa. Photo: Wicked Walu)

Located on the ever-popular Coral Coast, you’ll be surrounded by tranquil waters and have sand between your toes while dining on fresh crab and delicious lobster.







(With meals and views to die for Wicked Walu is a must on any list. Photo: Wicked Walu)

A visit to Wicked Walu is perfect for a romantic dinner while gazing on another sensational sunset.



Daikoku

Daikoku is the place to go for your Japanese cuisine fix.

With locations in Suva and Nadi there’s sure to be one nearby.



They also serve first class Thai, Malaysian, and Chinese inspired food, but it is dishes like Nizakan - a traditional Japanese fresh fish delicacy poached in sweetened soy sauce that make it memorable.







(Go shopping at Nadi market for Fiji's best and freshest. Photo: Tourism Fiji, Chris McLennan)

If all this leaves you hungry for more, don't forget the local markets that burst with fresh produce.



Alternatively, just head for the streets of urban Fiji for some of the tastiest treats, such as locally grown pineapples, bananas or seasonal mangoes.



Of course no trip to Fiji would be complete without having at least a few bowls of Kava - the famous national drink.



(Kava preparation ceremony, Fiji. Photo: Tourism Fiji, Chris McLennan)



Made of dried and pounded roots of the kava plant mixed with fresh rainwater, this is both a delicious but bitter drink.



It is shared as a symbol of acceptance and friendship – a great way to celebrate your trip to Fiji and all its amazing foods, sights and adventures.



