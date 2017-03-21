Fiji's Stress-Free Retreats For Families

As the buzz fades on another new year and a new school term, you’d be forgiven, if you’re already dreaming of escaping to a place where the pace is gentler, the views are calmer and where laughter is a way of life.

Fiji ticks all the boxes and is undoubtedly one of the world’s most family-friendly destinations.





(Families are important in Fiji. Photo: Tourism Fiji)



The easy-going nature and strong family and communal values of Fijians make them excellent caregivers and companions for the knee-high crew.

Activities are planned to engage and enrich young minds while their parents get some much-needed time for a holiday of their own.





(There's plenty of me-time for parents looking for a fuss-free family vacation. Photo: Tourism Fiji)



Many resorts offer complimentary customized kids’ clubs for different age groups.







(Supervised activities are tailored for kids at Fiji's resorts. Photo: Tourism Fiji)

Beach-based fun includes paddle boards that both young and older children can enjoy, as well as snorkeling in coral rich lagoons.

Children can romp free-and-easy in designated play areas or join in structured activities which focus on Fijian culture and environmental responsibility.



Here are five stress-free destinations that both parents and kids will love.



Kids Bula Club at Jean Michel Cousteau Resort

The award-winning Kids Bula Club in the resort at Savusavu, Vanua Levu offers both chill and thrill for children of all ages.







(Nannies are always available to mind children at Fiji's resorts. Photo: Chris McLennan)

Tiny tots under 5-years-old are assigned their own nanny who'll even pat them to sleep in the allocated nursery room!



Those slightly older are paired with their minder ‘buddies’ in small groups to run free in the resort’s playground where they can climb up a treehouse, whiz down the kid’s waterslide, swing down on a zipline and even take part in cooking classes in the kids kitchen.



Parents are free to join in on the fun when they feel up to it.

Teenagers aren’t left out, with an adventure programme of their own.





(Water fun that caters to all ages and under the watchful eyes of experts. Photo: Jean Michel Cousteau Resort, Fiji)

Supervised by the resort’s trained staff, they can kayak and snorkel in Fiji’s crystal clear waters or trek up to a nearby waterfall.





(Eco lessons from the sea for kids of all ages. Photo: jean Michel Cousteau Resort, Fiji)



The resort’s dedicated marine biologist is also on hand to teach curious minds about the magical life on the coral reef.

Tia’s Treehouse at Mamanuca Islands: Malolo Island Resort

In a throwback to the slower days, children enrolled in the seven-day programme at Tia’s Treehouse are encouraged to keep a daily diary of their time on the island.







(Bula from Tia's Treehouse. Photo: Malolo Island Resort)



There’s heaps to write about with hands-on activities that bring them up-close with Fijian culture, arts and crafts, and the island’s flora and fauna.



The journals are intended to spice up any classroom project once the kids get back to school.

Little Treasures on Treasure Island

What kid wouldn’t jump at the chance to visit a place called Treasure Island?



Here, children will find something more precious than gold when they witness baby turtles make their first foray into the ocean during the hatching season of May to November.

During the day, coral planting and feeding endangered turtles and iguanas are also open to children aged 5 to 11 years old.





(Learning about Fiji's culture is part of the activities for kids at Little Treasures. Photo: Treasure Island, Fiji)

After a day of giving back to Mother Earth, children can unwind over weaving, cooking or dance classes.



There's even a massage at the in-house spa tailored just for the kids.



Little Riggers & Beach Riggers at Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort, Coral Coast



The resort on the Coral Coast offers a Meimei (Nanny) service that is custom-tailored to every child from 6 months to 12 years of age.







(Little Riggers get a full day of supervised activities and tours. Photo: Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort)

Kids who love animals can volunteer as a ranger for the day at the neighbouring Kula Eco Park. The Park is home to native Fijian wildlife like bats, crested iguanas and one of the fastest creatures in the world, the Peregrine Falcon.

Teens can also embark on expeditions up the Sigatoka Sand Dunes or to the Enchanted Pool.

Little Chief’s Club at Shangri-La Fijian Resort & Spa



With an entire island to itself, the Shangri-La Fijian Resort and Spa has something for the whole family.





(The Shangri-La resort covers Yanuca Island on the Coral Coast. Photo: Shangri-La Fijian)



At the Little Chief’s Club, kids get a holistic range of activities.







Big fun for little ones with a Fijian Chief at the Little Chief's Club (Photo: Shangri-La Fijian Resort)

When the children’s pool, playground and beach have been thoroughly explored, kids can join in scavenger hunts, build fish houses or join pottery workshops.

The Ultimate Family Vacation

Fiji is as much a romantic getaway as it is family friendly.

Most resorts even offer dine-free options for children under 12, while those up to 16 years old can usually fuel up as much as they want at a fraction of the price.







(Relaxation at the Bebe Spa at Outrigger on the Lagoon spa,Fiji. Photo: Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort)

While the kids burn off their energy, mums and dads can get some much deserved me-time at the spa or relax by the beach.





(The Bebe Spa at Outrigger on the Lagoon spa Fiji, promises ultimate pampering. Photo: Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort)

A break in Fiji will no doubt leave both parents and children pampered and refreshed.



