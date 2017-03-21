Fiji, The Romantic Tropical Getaway

Fiji’s stunning sunsets and bewitching scenery have couples falling in love, not just with the surroundings but with each other.

If the amount of spontaneous proposals here is anything to go by, this is where Cupid's arrow doesn't miss!



So whether you’re looking to rekindle the flame, pop the big question, a heavenly destination wedding or fairy-tale honeymoon, Fiji promises it’ll be memorable.





(A wedding with tradition and warriors at the chapel. Photo: Tourism Fiji)

Bottomless budgets will get you luxury perks but aren’t necessary; even couples on a no-frills getaway will be smitten with their own slice of Fijian paradise.

Here are some suggestions - from luxurious private villas and islands , yachts and islands to the best local bed-and-breakfasts.

Coconut Grove Beachfront Cottages



Three wood and thatch cottages are as crowded as it is going to get at Coconut Grove!



This tiny and utterly romantic resort is located on verdant Taveuni, the Garden Island of Fiji.





Coconut Grove on Taveuni, the Garden Island of Fij (Photo: Tourism Fiji)

Each private hut is just a minute’s walk to the resort’s beach.



The island is well-known for diving, hiking and waterfall visits, so if you’re up for an adventure, the helpful staff will point out all the best spots.







(Fiji is a perfect couple getaway with hidden spots to call your own. Photo: Derek Henderson )

Turtle Island Resort

An adults-only haven, you’ll relish the peace and solitude of privately owned Turtle Island Resort in the Yasawa islands.





(Gaze over the Yasawas from the jacuzzi at your place on Turtle Island. Photo: Turtle Island)



From the luxury of your own beach, you can drink in arresting views of the Blue Lagoon and gourge on sumptuous meals from the resort’s own garden.



Communal dinners under the stars are also an option and an opportunity to make new friends.

Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort



With a name like Cousteau, you’re guaranteed a holiday experience that celebrates nature’s beauty.





(The Jean-Michel Cousteau Fiji Islands Resort is environmental and cultural responsible as well as very private. Photo: Jean-Michel Cousteau Fiji Islands Resort)

Located in picturesque Savusavu Bay on Vanua Levu, Fiji’s second largest island, this gem of a resort prides itself on environmental and cultural responsibility and many of the activities on offer are nature based.





(The Jean-Michel Cousteau Fiji Islands Resort offers a holiday experience that celebrates nature’s beauty. Photo: Jean-Michel Cousteau Fiji Islands Resort)

A romantic picnic on the resort’s private islet is a must-do. But the resort is also close to some world-renowned dive spots, so perhaps learning to scuba dive is the perfect couples bonding adventure.

Levuka Homestay



Levuka town on Ovalau island is Fiji’s old capital and was once a thriving shipping hub in the Pacific. Today, this quaint colonial port town is much more laid-back and enjoys UNESCO World Heritage status.





(Levuka is the old capital of Fiji and retains a quaint charm. Photo: Captain Cook Cruises)

Levuka Homestay is a small, family-run bed and breakfast located on a hill overlooking the town. The vibe is decidedly relaxed – the type of place to kick back with a book or get chatty with the owners.



You’ll enjoy a casual breakfast on the veranda every morning before heading out on a guided tour to historical sites or to the nearby villages for a visit.

A great, affordable accommodation option that will come with a life-time of fond memories.

Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort



Occupying it’s own island on the Coral Coast, the Shangri-La is Fiji’s largest resort, yet it still manages to feel uncrowded.

Most rooms have stunning views of the ocean or the island’s lagoon, and there are a number of water-based activities to keep you entertained.





(Shangri-La, Yanuca Island, Coral Coast, Fiji. Photo: Shangri-La, Yanuca Island)



The island also boasts a top-notch spa, event centre, wedding chapel, boutique shops and restaurants. It even its own golf course, so you won’t even have to leave the island if you don’t want to!

Dolphin Island



Dolphin island lies in a cluster of islands just twenty minutes off Viti Levu’s northernmost peninsula.

This intimate boutique resort has only four traditionally designed bures so the island can easily be booked out for your exclusive use.





(Wake up to nature at the sleep-out bure on Dolphin Island. Photo: Dolphin Island)

The open-air hilltop ‘sleep-out’ bure, tucked away on the island’s highest point is the perfect spot to wake to the soothing sounds of waves lapping the shoreline and early morning birdsong.

Likuliku Lagoon Resorts



Stepping off your balcony into the ocean is a novelty you never truly tire of and that’s exactly what you’ll get to do at Likuliku Lagoon Resort in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands.







(Likuliku Lagoon Resort's overwater bures. Photo:Likuliku Lagoon Resort/Hamilton Lund Photography)

The only resort in Fiji to feature over-water bungalows, Likuliku is the type of place you dream of.

Built on stilts, each bure levitates above an emerald lagoon with feature glass floor panels inside to let you observe the fish beneath your feet, without getting them wet!





(Traditional bure built over the waters of a private lagoon, at Likuliku Lagoon Resort. Photo: Likuliku Lagoon Resort/Hamilton Lund Photography)

There are many romantic retreats scattered throughout Fiji where love comes easily. No matter which you choose, unforgettable memories will linger long after you’ve left the shores of these beautiful islands.



