Fiji's Exclusive Islands Escapes

Fiji. The name conjures up images of sand, sea, sun and island life, with more than 300 islands, all equally beautiful and with their own unique charms.

(Sawa-i-Lau Island, one of many islands scattered around Fiji for exploring or an exclusive getaway. Photo: Tourism Fiji)



CORAL COAST

The Coral Coast is one of the few places on the main island of Viti Levu where you can step off the beach and get up close and personal with a vibrant coral reef.



This patch of hilly terrain, roughly halfway between Nadi and Suva, is arguably Viti Levu’s most scenic drive.



Accommodation here is generally spread out in hidden pockets of lush coastline, lending to the overall feeling of isolation whether it’s private villas in gated communities, sprawling resorts, or or a laid-back getaway.



( Enjoy fresh fruit from the Coral Coast’s fertile Sigatoka River valley. Photo: Tourism Fiji, Chris McLennan)



Sigatoka, is the area’s principal town and a stopover at the Sigatoka market is a must, along with a day trip with the Sigatoka River Safari for a thrilling ride up the valley, into the heart of the main island.

TIP: Fiji Day is 10th October and that’s when the annual bilibili (a type of bamboo raft) race down the Sigatoka River, takes place. This is a great way to meet the locals and witness how Fijians travelled downriver in the not too distant past.



(Catch a bilibili, a type bamboo raft, for a slow ride down the Sigatoka River. Photo: Tourism Fiji)

DENARAU ISLAND

If resort living, fine dining and golf is a must on your dream holiday, then set your map for Denarau Island.



This is Fiji’s most exclusive resort enclave. It is a privately-owned island that boasts multiple international brand resorts with accommodation options ranging from standard resort rooms to spacious suites and private luxury villas.

Development of Denarau Island began in the late 1960s with a marina, golf, and a great centre for both shopping and dining added in more recent years.



(Golf at Denarau Island. Fiji Islands. Photo: Tourism Fiji, Chris McLennan)

The island’s beautiful championship course was designed for long drives with greens overlooking the sparkling blue waters and water hazards on 15 of the 18 holes!



Take the family as the club has a resident professional who conducts private lessons as well as adult and junior clinics.

Families will love the Big Bula Waterpark and the many spa escapes on the island.



Nearby Port Denarau is also a great place to while away the hours dining and picking up holiday souvenirs.

TIP: Denarau Island’s Bula bus shuttle makes regular stops at all the hotels to whisk guests away to all the island’s hot spots.



MAMANUCA & YASAWA ISLANDS



The twenty islands which make up the Mamanuca group were among the first to be developed for tourism.



The islands can be roughly divided into two types.



There are the small, flat sand cays which are popular day trip destinations, while larger volcanic islands host private island villas and family-friendly resorts for longer stays.



(Castaway Island Resort at Mamanuca Island. Photo:Tourism Fiji)

The region has some of Fiji’s best beaches, and water sports like parasailing, sailing, jet-skiing and diving abound.



World-class surf breaks like Cloudbreak – home of the World Surf League's annual Fiji Pro tournament – are found at the southern end of the island chain.





(Surfing Cloudbreak in the Mamanucas. Photo: Tourism Fiji, Derek Henderson)

Just north of the Mamanucas, are the Yasawa islands. Considered the Mamanuca’s wilder cousins, these islands are characterised by high, jagged volcanic peaks and a few villages scattered in sheltered bays.

Still, it doesn’t mean you can’t get your own spot of island paradise.







(Grab your slice of paradise in Fiji at the Yasawa Islands. Photo: Tourism Fiji)

Many resorts pepper these islands including luxury operators like Turtle Island (Nanuya Lailai) and Yasawa Island Lodge (Yasawa Island) as well numerous budget or backpacker guesthouses that are popular with younger travellers.



The area is particularly great for hiking and diving especially with the manta rays in the middle of the group.

The Blue Lagoon in the northern end of the chain is particularly beautiful with its multi-hued lagoonal blues. The nearby Sawa-i-Lau caves are not to be missed either!

TIP: Both the Mamanuca and Yasawa groups can be accessed daily by helicopters, seaplanes, small aircraft (on islands with airstrips) and ocean-going vessels which depart daily primarily from Port Denarau, but also from Vuda Point and Musket Cove Marinas.







