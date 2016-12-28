Getting Into Cruise Mode

A tropical escape sailing on board a luxury liner is almost straight out of any feel-good movie. And for those who want to feel or be treated like a princess, there is the Diamond Princess.



Get out the hat with the widest brim, the pretty parasol and the best sunglasses you have, as there’s a lot of sun and definitely the sea, with hints of an exciting adventure to a foreign land.

After a facelift, guests can expect the mobile resort to be glowing with decadence.





The Diamond Princess is nothing short of casual-posh, and that includes the kitchen, where the liner is very proud of its collaboration with celebrity chef Curtis Stone.

Popular in the US, as well as home country of Australia, the chef, author and television personality is known for his easy but adventurous style that banks on fresh food.





Guests on the Diamond Princess get the option to dine on an exclusive selection from Stone’s ‘Share’ restaurant that's only found on board the liner.

Tuck into classic comfort foods like Chicken and Leek Pot Pie, Roasted Pork Belly with Cognac Apple Sauce, and Seafood Stew with Chilean Sea Bass, Black Mussels and Clams without minding the bill during your trip, as it's all part of the cruise package.

Named after the chef’s love for sharing food with his loved ones, 'Share' raises the notch when it comes to dining at sea.





Apart from pampering the palate, there's the steaming hydrotherapy pool inspired by Japanese traditional public baths to pamper the senses, as well as the indoor Japanese onsen.





The Princess Cruises is favoured by travelers to various parts of Europe and American islands such as Hawaii.



In the orient, the Diamond Princess is making Singapore its home-port from November 2016 to March 2017 as she sails the Southeast Asia channels.

(Photos courtesy of Princess Cruises)