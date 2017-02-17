Now, Is The Time For Nantou

Nantou County lies at the geographical heart of Taiwan and being the only county that does not border the coast, this is the place to head to for time to be at one with nature.

Families and city-dwellers love this area for its many well-planned recreational farm and rustic landscape. This includes tea plantations where the best Oolong tea is to be had.





Here is home to Taiwan's highest peak, Yushan (Mt. Jade), and more than 40 soaring mountain peaks, along with Taiwan's longest river, the Zhuoshui River, and the famed Sun Moon Lake.





Served by many expressways, this is an easy road trip of some two and a half hours.

The county's scenic tapestry includes Taroko National Park with its spectacular mountains and marble canyons, and the picturesque Sun Moon Lake.





There's also the opportunity to learn about Taiwan's aboriginal culture here, at the Formosa Aboriginal Culture Village and Atayal Resort.

With with an average temperature of 20-23 degrees Celcius, Nantou is where many head to in summer. But then again, any time, is a good time to visit Nantou.

