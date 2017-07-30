'Missile' off target with relay complaint - Australia coach

Dual world 100 metres freestyle champion James Magnussen should keep his advice on tactics to himself until he is back in the Australian team, according to head coach Jacco Verhaeren.

The 2011 and 2013 world champion, nicknamed 'The Missile', chose to miss the ongoing world titles in Budapest to continue rehabilitation on a long-standing shoulder injury in order to be fit for next year's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 26-year-old, who has been at loggerheads with Swimming Australia officials for a number of years, had said on Saturday he was mystified as to why the relay teams were not leading off with their fastest swimmers in Budapest.

"Maggie knows very well that these decisions are made within the team, not outside," Verhaeren told Australian broadcaster Channel Seven. "I would like to invite him to be part of it next time to have an influence on performance.

"I think if you want an influence on performance, qualify and be up for it."

Magnussen had questioned Australia's tactics after Jack Cartwright led off for the men's 4x100 freestyle team, with Cameron McEvoy, who has the fastest time by an Australian this year, in the third spot.

Australia, however, were disqualified after an early changeover between McEvoy and anchor swimmer Alex Graham.

Magnussen also said the tactic had backfired for he and his 4x100m team mates at the Rio Games, where they had to fight back to claim bronze after James Roberts led off.

Rio gold medallist Cate Campbell, who is also skipping the Budapest championships, felt Magnussen was off the mark.

"Maggie has done a lot for this team and when you are on the team you can have a say, but at the moment he's very far removed from it," she told Channel Seven.

"I think he may have meant well but its easy to sit back home in your arm chair and be critical. It's a lot harder when you are out here on the pool deck representing your country."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom)