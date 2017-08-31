-World champion Bosse ends season after assault

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

World 800 metres champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse suffered multiple facial fractures in a violent assault which has ended his season, he said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Frenchman, who won gold in London at this month's World Championships, said on Twitter that he was attacked by three people on Saturday.

"I suffered unspeakable psychological damage," Bosse said.

"For all these reasons, my season ends from today."

Bosse, who finished fourth in last year's Olympics, was a surprise gold medallist in London.

