1964 Formula One champion Surtees dies at 83

LONDON: John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.

The Briton won the 1964 Formula One championship with Ferrari after winning four 500cc motorcycling world titles between 1956 and 1960. He also won three 350cc world championships.

The family said in a statement that Surtees was admitted to hospital in London last month with a respiratory condition.

