Aberdeen manager McInnes rejects Sunderland advances

REUTERS: Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.

Aberdeen, who finished runners-up to Celtic last season, confirmed on Wednesday that Sunderland officials had been given permission to talk to the 45-year-old.

However, McInnes said he had unfinished business at Aberdeen.

"I have ambitions in the game and while there was interest from elsewhere, and I did talk to Sunderland, I feel there is so much still to be done here at Aberdeen," McInnes told the club's website (www.afc.co.uk) on Thursday.

In four years at Aberdeen, McInnes led the club to the 2013-14 Scottish League Cup and three second-placed finishes in the league. The club lost skipper Ryan Jack to Rangers at the end of the season, while winger Jonny Hayes is set to complete a deal to join champions Celtic.

Sunderland were relegated from England's top flight last season.

