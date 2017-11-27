AC Milan sack coach Montella, name Gattuso as replacement
AC Milan fired coach Vincenzo Montella on Monday and immediately announced that he would be replaced by former midfielder Gennaro Gattuso, the Serie A club said in a statement.Montella was dismissed one day after a 0-0 home draw with Torino left big-spending Milan seventh in Serie A with 20 points from 14 games. Gattuso was previously manager of the club's youth team.
MILAN: AC Milan fired coach Vincenzo Montella on Monday and immediately announced that he would be replaced by former midfielder Gennaro Gattuso, the Serie A club said in a statement.Montella was dismissed one day after a 0-0 home draw with Torino left big-spending Milan seventh in Serie A with 20 points from 14 games. Gattuso was previously manager of the club's youth team.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood, Editing by Ed Osmond)