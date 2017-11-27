AC Milan sack coach Montella, name Gattuso as replacement

Sport

AC Milan sack coach Montella, name Gattuso as replacement

AC Milan fired coach Vincenzo Montella on Monday and immediately announced that he would be replaced by former midfielder Gennaro Gattuso, the Serie A club said in a statement.Montella was dismissed one day after a 0-0 home draw with Torino left big-spending Milan seventh in Serie A with 20 points from 14 games. Gattuso was previously manager of the club's youth team.

Soccer Football - Europa League - AC Milan vs Rijeka - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 28, 2017 AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Bookmark

MILAN: AC Milan fired coach Vincenzo Montella on Monday and immediately announced that he would be replaced by former midfielder Gennaro Gattuso, the Serie A club said in a statement.Montella was dismissed one day after a 0-0 home draw with Torino left big-spending Milan seventh in Serie A with 20 points from 14 games. Gattuso was previously manager of the club's youth team.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark