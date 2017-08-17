AC Milan target Kalinic skips training at Fiorentina

Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic missed Thursday's training session without giving a reason for his absence, the Serie A club said in a statement (it.violachannel.tv).

"The player (Kalinic), having violated the norms that discipline the team activity, will be sanctioned according to the rules," said the Florentine club.

Fiorentina allowed the Croatia international to leave their summer training camp twice earlier in July due to serious family issues, including a robbery.

Kalinic told Sky Italia last month that he knew that Serie A rivals AC Milan were interested in signing him and that he wanted to join the club.

Giovanni Simeone, another forward, joined Fiorentina on Wednesday from Genoa.

