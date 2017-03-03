Channel NewsAsia

Ace high Kyrgios stuns Djokovic in Acapulco

Australian Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Friday.

  • Posted 03 Mar 2017 14:55
Tennis - Mexican Open - Men's Singles - Quarter-Final - Acapulco, Mexico - 02/03/17 - Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Tennis - Mexican Open - Men's Singles - Quarter-Final - Acapulco, Mexico- 02/03/17. Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against Australia's Nick Kyrgios. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Kyrgios served up 25 aces to the Serbian's two but broke Djokovic just once to seal the victory with a fierce forehand winner into the backcourt on the first of three match points.

Djokovic was returning to action as a wild card in Acapulco after a shoulder injury and the loss in his first meeting with Kyrgios was another setback in a year which started with a stunning early exit at the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old Australian will next meet American Sam Querrey to decide who takes on the winner of the other semi-final between grand slam winners Rafa Nadal and Marin Cilic.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

- Reuters