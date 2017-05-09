Advocaat named as new Dutch coach to revive World Cup campaign

Dick Advocaat has been named as the new coach of the Netherlands, returning for a third spell at the helm of the ailing national team and tasked with rescuing their qualification campaign for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 69-year-old, who becomes the country's oldest coach, will be assisted by Ruud Gullit. Advocaat will leave Turkish side Fenerbahce at the end of the current season to take charge of the national team helm for the first time since he led the side to the semi-finals of the European Championships in 2004.

"I welcome the appointments of Advocaat and Gullit," Dutch football association (KNVB) technical director Hans van Breukelen said at a press conference.

