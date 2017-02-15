AFC bans 22 individuals from Laos, Cambodia for match-fixing

REUTERS: Twenty-two players and officials from Laos and Cambodia have been banned for life from football-related activities for their involvement in match-fixing, Asian soccer's governing body (AFC) said on Wednesday.

The individuals were involved in the manipulation of matches involving the representative teams of Laos and the club side Lao Toyota FC, the AFC said.

Fifteen of the banned individuals are current or former Laos or Lao Toyota FC players.

In November, the AFC provisionally suspended four Laos soccer internationals over their involvement in the scandal.

The four, Saynakhonevieng Phommapanya, Chintana Souksavath, Moukda Souksavath and Phatthana Syvilay, are among the 22 who have now been banned for life.

