MMA: After a lifetime of hardship, Filipino Eric Kelly looks to overcome losing streak

At ONE Championship's "Kings and Conquerors" event in Macau on Aug 5, Kelly hopes to do the Philippines proud in his bout against Japan's Kotetsu Boku.

PHILIPPINES: Coming from a less-privileged background, ONE Championship featherweight competitor Eric “The Natural” Kelly struggled in his household growing up.

Before the 35-year-old Kelly found mixed martial arts, he was headed for a life on the fields. The mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter did not grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth and was raised by his farmer father in San Tomas Central, nestled in the heart of Baguio City in the Philippines.

Like many children born to farming families, Kelly’s father encouraged his seven kids – including younger brother and fellow mixed martial artist Edward “The Ferocious” Kelly – to earn their keep by planting crops.

However, The Natural, as he is known, did not want to participate in the family business. He was not keen on the idea of being a farmer, or even being a role model to his siblings. Following his high school graduation in 1999, he opted for life on the streets.

“I became a tambay,” he says, which is a Filipino term for slacker. “I was drinking and hanging out in bars.”

Along the way, he learned how unforgiving and rough the Filipino streets can be, and how it can sometimes be fraught with danger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To learn how to protect himself physically, Kelly joined a local kickboxing gym. It was there that self-defence lessons soon became a passion.

One of Kelly’s trainers at Universal Gym, George Lusadan, saw a bright future for the young hopeful and encouraged him to put some effort into training. That effort required a total lifestyle change for the man who had been used to drinking and wasting his time.

JOINING THE WUSHU NATIONAL SQUAD

Taking up his trainer's advice, Kelly then began turning his life around. “Lusadan was my coach when I fought in small bouts, and he later assisted me in trying out for the Philippine National Wushu Team,” he said.

His trainer’s faith was not misplaced as Kelly made it onto the roster, and became a national athlete representing the Philippines in the sport of wushu.

However, his stint on the national team came with significant sacrifices as Kelly was forced to make many difficult decisions, including parting ways with Lusadan.

“When you enter the wushu team, they have a culture where you cannot be anywhere else when you're with them,” he explains. “So during my time with them, there were trainings and scholarships that were offered to me that I had to turn down because they would not allow it.”

Eventually, the wushu team parted with Kelly when in 2004, he tore ligaments in his groin while training in China. Being unable to compete, the national side discontinued their financial support and training.

“I went home with literally nothing, so I drove a taxi in order to support myself,” he remembered.

PICKING UP THE PIECES

Following doctor’s orders, Kelly treated his injury tby riding a bicycle, cycling through the same streets he ran along as a teenager.

It took some time, but the Filipino athlete was putting a plan together - a plan that would permit him to continue quenching his thirst for competition.

With his injuries fully healed, The Natural decided to take his chances in Manila and found his next training home with the Yaw-Yan Ardigma Gym, belonging to a trainer named Chef Christopher Romaine. It was the second chance he needed after the devastating setback with the national team.

“Chef offered me shelter in the gym, and even provided me with food and allowances,” he admits. “That is why, even to this day, I consider him as my second father.”

With Romaine’s support, Kelly made his professional mixed martial arts debut in 2009. He racked up five victories on the Filipino regional scene before ONE came calling.

One of Eric Kelly's (right) earlier victories was against Rob Lisita (left) in July 2014. (File photo: ONE Championship)

Once on the global stage, he continued his string of success until losing to Honorio Banario for the inaugural ONE Featherweight World Championship in February 2013.

HOPING TO STOP A LOSING STREAK

Ever since the bout against Banario, Kelly has experienced mixed results, and now he is looking to overcome another bout with adversity. While his record stands at 12 wins and three losses, he is on a two-fight skid, which has effectively taken him out of title contention.

At the ONE Championship event on Aug 5 in Macau, the Filipino fighter hopes to get back in the win column when he faces Japan’s Kotetsu Boku.

To try to break a losing skid by upending a former ONE Lightweight World Champion in Boku is going to be a challenge. However, if Kelly is successful, it will jump start the journey back to a title shot.

“I know that this is my chance to get back on track,” he says. “Of course, my dream is to win a championship in ONE, but I know that it will not be easy, especially if I do not win my next fight.”

Eric Kelly's entrance during a previous ONE Championship event. (File photo: ONE Championship)

His crushing defeats in his past two fights served as a harsh reminder that nobody is invincible.

“I really believe in karma,” the humbled featherweight says. “I know that I lost focus on my career. I let my short term success get to my head, I fought for the wrong reasons, and I even went back to my old vices."

"I think karma caught up with me and handed me those losses."