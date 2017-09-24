After Pradip Subramanian's death, organisers of fight events emphasise focus on safety

Pradip Subramanian died after taking part in a celebrity Muay Thai bout on Saturday evening, after replacing former Singapore Idol contest Sylvester Lim.

SINGAPORE: In the aftermath of the death of Pradip Subramanian, members of the combat sport community have emphasised that safety is a key priority when organising fight events.

Subramanian, 32, died after taking part in a celebrity Muay Thai bout on Saturday (Sep 23) against Steven Lim. Preliminary reports by Singapore General Hospital (SGH) found that Subramanian died of a cardiac arrest.

Following his death, questions have been asked about whether Subramanian was fully prepared to participate in the fight bearing in mind he was a late substitute for former Singapore Idol contestant Sylvester Lim. It was announced on Friday that Mr Lim had withdrawn from the contest because of insurance problems.

Combat sport officials have said that there must always be a strong focus on safety when organising fights.

ONE Championship CEO and Founder Chatri Sidyodtong said that for all sports, safety has to be the number one priority.



“For us at ONE Championship, we adopt global medical and safety processes and procedures that are of world standard. For all professional sports - whether it’s F1 or NBA, NFL or even the EPL – this should be the standard.”

Sidyodtong also told Channel NewsAsia that participating in combat sports - even at the level of celebrity bouts - is not something to be taken lightly.

“You need years and years of martial arts training. On top of it - in martial arts - first and foremost is that you need to be able to protect yourself. You need to be able to defend yourself before you even think of stepping into competition.”

Professional boxing organizer Ringstar Promotions highlighted the safety protocols it imposes before their fighters are allowed in the ring.

“Our policies begin with safety as priority. Fighters are requested to submit a full, up-to-date serology report prior to the fight. Plus, an up-to-date full medical report dated in the last six months is required,” said Ringstar CEO Scott O’Farrell. “Two more doctor’s checks are done as part of our safety standards, the first is carried out on the day of the weigh-in and the second is performed hours before they fight.”

In addition to medical checks, Ringstar also has an anti-doping policy to protect its boxers. “We do random drug tests if I have any suspicion there is foul play. We do this to protect the fighter from himself,” insisted O’Farrell.

Singapore Silat Federation CEO Sheik Alauddin said that in Pencak Silat, there is a policy of having mandatory medical clearance before allowing competitors to fight.

“In professional fights… full medical check-ups are needed including brain scans, urine tests, blood tests and even hydration tests before allowing any fighter to fight.”

Sheik further said that beginners must never be allowed to fight full force in a professional event in any combat sport.



“Novices must never be allowed to do so. They’d have to go thru a number of years in amateur fights before being allowed to turn pro… I’d say it takes a minimum five years,” he added.

Singapore’s World Association of Kickboxing Organisation (WAKO) president Jason Ng recalled an incident where one of the countries participating in a sanctioned tournament was barred from competing for flouting safety rules.

“In the WAKO Asian Championships last year in Korea, some athletes who turned up in Korea were not allowed to participate at all,” said the 45-year-old. “A number of athletes didn't do their health checks and were told they cannot compete without a medical examination.”

Ng also said that novices should wear safety gear. “For WAKO competitions, all amateur tournaments will involve wearing protection,” he said. “Head gear, boxing gloves, shin guard, mouth guard and groin guards - all are a must before anyone can compete."

MEDICAL CHECKS

Sports physician Dr Cormac O'Muircheartaigh highlighted that carrying out medical checks before a fight takes place is essential.



“Ideally, the individual should have an appropriate sport specific medical clearance examination to determine if there are any underlying medical issues that would contraindicate participation,” said the medical consultant with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Asia.

“The fighter should also have adequate time to train and prepare, to develop the necessary skills to compete,” he added. “Finally, there should be a final pre-event medical check to ensure that the fighter is healthy and is finally cleared to compete.”

It is also the responsibility of fight event organisers to ensure adequate medical expertise is available at all fight events, said O'Muircheartaigh.

“This should involve suitably experienced and trained medical personnel, with the required emergency equipment, following established medical protocols to provide ringside prompt medical services.”

Meanwhile, Nanyang Polytechnic’s Sport and Wellness Management lecturer Damien Lee raised questions about whether Subramanian’s bodybuilding credentials would have been enough to allow him to hold his own in a Muay Thai bout.

“I would think doing weight lifting and bodybuilding has some help, in a way that the muscles are a bit more well-developed with larger muscle mass,” said Lee. “Contact sports like boxing, however, would be quite a different game altogether.

“I think for a match like this, it would be good to have ample preparations physically and psychologically. Just having a day’s notice might have been ill-advised in this aspect.”