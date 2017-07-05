After withdrawal woes, fans in for a treat at sunny Wimbledon

LONDON: Wimbledon fans, left short-changed by withdrawals, can expect better value for money at the All England Club on Wednesday, where the home favourites are in action.

Back-to-back retirements on Centre Court frustrated the crowd on Tuesday, when Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer each saw his match cut short. Their opponents - Alexandr Dolgopolov for Federer and Martin Klizan for Djokovic - both walked off injured early in their second sets.

But on Wednesday, fans can look forward to bright sunshine, temperatures as high as 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius) and matches for two British stars, along with the ever-popular Rafa Nadal.

The first Briton is Johanna Konta, the sixth-seeded woman, who takes on Croatian Donna Vekic on Centre Court. Vekic beat Konta in the final of the Nottingham WTA event last month.

Then defending champion Andy Murray meets Germany's Dustin Brown, with just enough time for strawberries and cream before fourth-seed Rafa Nadal confronts American hopeful Donald Young.

Another American, five-times Wimbledon champion Venus Williams, still dealing with the aftermath of her involvement in a fatal car accident, faces China's Wang Qiang.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Larry King)