Aguero's milestone goal leads Man City to easy win

REUTERS: MANCHESTER CITY 3 BURNLEY 0

Manchester City moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League as Sergio Aguero's record-equalling strike set them on their way to a 3-0 win over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City were not at their all-action best early on as Burnley looked comfortable at the back, but the game turned on a penalty decision that incensed the visitors when Bernardo Silva was adjudged to have been brought down by Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope just before the half hour.

Aguero stepped up to score the goal that moved him level with Eric Brook on 177 City goals, before a 73rd-minute Nicolas Otamendi header and a smart Leroy Sane finish made sure of victory in the Manchester rain.

With Manchester United slipping to a surprise defeat at Huddersfield, City now sit five points clear at the top of the table, and remain very much the team to beat. Burnley stayed seventh.

(Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Ed Osmond)

Advertisement