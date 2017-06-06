Ainslie's Land Rover BAR team break wing in America's Cup semi

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Britain's Land Rover BAR retired from their first America's Cup semi-final race against Emirates Team New Zealand on Monday after suffering a breakage in their towering "wing" sail.

Skipper Ben Ainslie had to throw in the towel after coming to an abrupt halt in the second leg of the widely-anticipated race against the New Zealand crew, which was postponed due to a lack of wind in Bermuda's Great Sound on Sunday.

"A bit of a shame for those guys... it was shaping up to be a good race," New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling said in televised comments on BT Sport after the British crew retired.

The other semi-final series will be contested between Sweden's Artemis Racing and SoftBank Team Japan who are also scheduled to complete two races on Monday.

The first team to win five races in each semi-final will go through to the challenger final.

(Reporting by Alexander Smith in London; Editing by Ken Ferris)