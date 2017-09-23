Alex Sandro replaces Marcelo in Brazil squad

Juventus left back Alex Sandro has been called up by Brazil to replace injured Marcelo for their World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Chile, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Friday.

SAO PAULO: Juventus left back Alex Sandro has been called up by Brazil to replace injured Marcelo for their World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Chile, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Friday.

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has pulled a muscle in his left leg and will miss the final two qualifiers for Russia 2018.

Brazil play Bolivia in La Paz on Oct. 5, before returning home to face Chile five days later.

Brazil, the only team to have won the World Cup five times, have already qualified for Russia 2018.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis)