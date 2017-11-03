Ali, Finn ruled out for England's first two Ashes tour matches

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali and fast bowler Steven Finn will miss their first two matches of their tour of Australia because of injuries, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

The pair will miss the warm-up games against Western Australia XI and Cricket Australia XI, after Ali suffered a side strain and Finn a knee injury.

Finn, who replaced all-rounder Ben Stokes in the touring squad, will be monitored by the England medical department and a further decision on his fitness will be made at that time.

Ali is expected to return to full fitness by mid-November ahead of their tour match in Towsnville starting Nov. 15.

The first of the five-test Ashes series against Australia starts in Brisbane on Nov. 23.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

