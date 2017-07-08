All Blacks and Lions draw 15-15 to tie test series 1-1

Sport

All Blacks and Lions draw 15-15 to tie test series 1-1

The All Blacks and British and Irish Lions drew a fiercely contested third test 15-15 at Eden Park on Saturday to share the spoils in a series for the first time.

Rugby Union - New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions - Lions Tour - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - July 8, 2017 - Lions' Owen Farrell in action scoring a penalty kick. REUTERS/Jason Reed

AUCKLAND: The All Blacks and British and Irish Lions drew a fiercely contested third test 15-15 at Eden Park on Saturday to share the spoils in a series for the first time.

New Zealand won the first test at Eden Park 30-15, while the Lions took out the second 24-21 in Wellington last week.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Greg Stutchbury.)

Source: Reuters