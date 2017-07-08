All Blacks and Lions draw 15-15 to tie test series 1-1
The All Blacks and British and Irish Lions drew a fiercely contested third test 15-15 at Eden Park on Saturday to share the spoils in a series for the first time.
New Zealand won the first test at Eden Park 30-15, while the Lions took out the second 24-21 in Wellington last week.
