All Blacks coach Hansen hopes Fekitoa will stay in NZ

WELLINGTON: All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is hoping Malakai Fekitoa does not leave New Zealand to play club rugby in Europe but will support the midfield back if he decides to make the move.

Media reports in France suggest wealthy Top 14 club Toulon are on the point of signing the powerful 25-year-old Otago Highlanders centre for next season.

"He's making a decision based on what's right for him, and like all of the guys that go overseas, we don't want them to go, but we've got to support them," the coach told New Zealand's Radio Sport on Thursday.

"If he goes overseas, we'll support him in that."

Fekitoa played 10 tests last season as Hansen started rebuilding his midfield in the wake of the international retirements of stalwarts Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith at the end of the 2015 World Cup.

He was left out of the squad for the British and Irish Lions series, however, but was called up as injury cover and given some playing time off the bench in the drawn third test.

"He's always in our mind, he's been a very good player," Hansen added. "We just thought there was an area of the game that we wanted to see improve and didn't select him. But he got his opportunity again in the series and played well."

Hansen said he always tried to talk to players when they were considering leaving for clubs abroad, a move that curtails their international career except in the rare cases when they have a New Zealand Rugby agreement.

"The big thing is you don't want them going if they feel they've got time and things they want to do in that black jersey, because they'll have regrets when they finish playing," Hansen added.

"If their minds are made up, you've got to support them. If they're in two minds, you try and steer them to making a decision that's right for what they're thinking versus the money. Sometimes it's a hard battle."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)