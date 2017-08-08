All eyes on 400m rematch between Miller-Uibo and Felix

LONDON: The stage has been set for an enticing rematch between Shaunae Miller-Uibo and defending champion Allyson Felix in the World Championships 400 metres, as both women qualified comfortably for Wednesday's final.

Felix got the better of Miller-Uibo in this event two years ago in Beijing to win her first 400m gold.

However, the Bahamian got revenge in spectacular fashion in Rio last year, diving over the line to snatch Olympic gold from the American.

Miller-Uibo was never troubled in her opening heat on Monday, winning in a time of 50.36 seconds in front of Jamaica’s Stephenie Ann McPherson.

Felix, going for a record 14 world championship medals, qualified second fastest in her heat just behind 19-year-old prodigy Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain, who bettered her national record from the heats by running 50.08.

There will be three Jamaicans in the final as Shericka Jackson, who won bronze in Beijing and Rio, made it through via one of the non-automatic places along with compatriot Novlene Williams-Mills.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Ossian Shine)