Allardyce fears relegation record at stake with Palace

REUTERS: Sam Allardyce has never been relegated as a manager of a Premier league club but he believes that record is in jeopardy at Crystal Palace, who have only goal difference to thank for keeping them out of the relegation zone.

Allardyce is still looking for his first win at the club since taking over from Alan Pardew last month. Their 3-0 defeat to West Ham at the weekend was their seventh league game without a win.

"I am scared that we won't succeed. Definitely. It's a hard task to take on, but I'm willing to go on at it and use all my experience I have gained," Allardyce, who has managed six top flight clubs, told British media.

"I'm not fearful of losing my job. It's the fear of not wanting to blemish my record and helping Crystal Palace get out of trouble when it has stayed in the Premier League so long recently.

"What we have to do is see ourselves through this crisis. Let's face it, we are in crisis mode. On my track record I've proven that, but there are so many elements that make life difficult for you."

Palace, in 17th place, host second tier side Bolton in the FA Cup on Tuesday before facing Everton in the Premier League four days later.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Peter Rutherford)