Alli double for Tottenham ends Chelsea's winning streak

Jan 4: - Tottenham Hotspur denied Chelsea a record 14th consecutive Premier League win and opened up the title race as two Dele Alli headers earned them a 2-0 victory at a rocking White hart Lane on Wednesday.

Both goals were created by the precision of Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen - the first just before halftime when his pinpoint cross was headed past Thibaut Courtois by Alli and the second in the 54th minute from a carbon-copy delivery.

England midfielder Alli now has seven goals in his last four Premier league games.

Chelsea were unable to create many chances although Eden Hazard wasted their best one shortly after the interval when he stooped to head wide with the goal gaping.

Tottenham's fifth consecutive victory lifted them from fifth to third, above Arsenal and Manchester City.

Chelsea, who needed a win to set a new record for consecutive wins during a single season, still lead second-placed Liverpool by five points after 20 games with Tottenham seven points adrift along with Man City.

