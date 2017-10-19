Alonso staying at McLaren in 2018

Double world champion Fernando Alonso will stay in Formula One with McLaren next season, the team said at the U.S. Grand Prix on Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas: Double world champion Fernando Alonso will stay in Formula One with McLaren next season, the team said at the U.S. Grand Prix on Thursday.

"It’s fantastic to be able to continue my relationship with everybody at McLaren. It was always where my heart was telling me to stay, and I really feel at home here," the Spaniard said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)