Alpine skiing - Frenchman Poisson dies in training accident

PARIS: French Alpine skier David Poisson has died following a crash during training at the Canadian resort of Nakiska, the French skiing federation said in a statement on Monday.

Poisson, 35, won the bronze medal in the downhill at the world championships in 2013.

A specialist in speed events, he finished seventh in the downhill event at the 2010 Olympics. He also took part in the 2014 Games.

The French federation said they would soon give more details on the accident.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)