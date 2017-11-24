Alpine skiing - Men's downhill training cancelled again at Lake Louise

REUTERS: Training ahead of the opening World Cup men's downhill in Lake Louise, Alberta was cancelled for a second consecutive day due to wet and soft weather conditions, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said on Thursday.

Another training run is scheduled for Friday at the Canadian resort in the Rocky Mountains with the first downhill of the season set for Saturday followed by a Super G on Sunday.

Training runs scheduled for Wednesday were cancelled after heavy snowfall and warmer temperatures made the course too soft.

FIS said overnight rain made it hard to assure a safe training run on Thursday and that the intention was to preserve the track for Friday's last chance for an official downhill training.

Last season the race was cancelled for the first time in 29 years due to a lack of snow.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto)

