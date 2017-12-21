Alpine Skiing - Shiffrin wins parallel slalom for Courchevel double

REUTERS: World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin edged past Slovak Petra Vlhova to win the women's parallel slalom event at France's Courchevel on Wednesday and make it two victories in two days.

The in-form American had grabbed the giant slalom title on Tuesday with a dominant performance and looks on course for more glory in February's Pyeongchang Olympics to add to her gold medal at Sochi 2014.

The 22-year-old slalom specialist was pushed in the quarter-finals and last four by Austria's Ricarda Haaser and Italian Irene Curtoni respectively.

She had to work even harder in the final, shaking off the Slovak by four hundredths of a second to clinch her 35th World Cup victory.

Shiffrin earned her first career World Cup win in downhill at Canada's Lake Louise earlier this month and also won the slalom for the second year in a row at Killington in Vermont.

The Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea run from Feb. 9-25.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)