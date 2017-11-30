Alpine skiing - Theaux quickest in downhill training at Beaver Creek

REUTERS: France's Adrien Theaux posted the fastest time in the first round of men's downhill training in Beaver Creek, Colorado on Wednesday, edging out countryman Johan Clarey ahead of Saturday's World Cup event.

The 33-year-old, who is searching for his fourth career World Cup win, made it down the Birds of Prey course in one minute, 42.33 seconds. Clarey clocked 1:42.58 seconds.

Italy's Peter Fill (1:42.71) and Austria's Matthias Mayer (1:42.75) had the third and fourth fastest times.

Switzerland's Beat Feuz (1:43.73), who won the downhill in Lake Louise last week, finished 17th overall on Wednesday.

The trio of Norwegians known as the "Attacking Vikings" were clumped together on the results board.

Last weekend's Super-G winner Jansrud Kjetil (1:43.06) finished seventh, followed by Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (1:43.08) in eighth and Aksel Lund Svindal (1:43.09) in ninth.

The second round of downhill training will be held on Thursday.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)