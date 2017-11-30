Alpine skiing - Women's downhill training at Lake Louise cancelled

REUTERS: Training for the first women's downhill World Cup races of the season were cancelled on Wednesday due to soft snow but conditions looked good to resume on Thursday, a spokesperson for the U.S. ski team said on Wednesday.

The downhill races on Friday and Saturday and Super-G on Sunday mark the start of the speed season and will feature American Lindsey Vonn, who is inching closer to becoming the most successful World Cup race winner of all time.

Vonn has won 77 World Cup races - a women's record - and trails only Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark's mark of 86 wins.

She had the eighth fastest time in the first training session on Tuesday in one minute, 51.71 seconds, 0.30 seconds behind fastest finisher Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather.

Vonn has won 18 World Cup race wins in Lake Louise including 14 downhill races and four Super-Gs.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll)

