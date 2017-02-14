Alpine Skiing: Aerni edges Hirscher for combined gold

ST MORITZ, Switzerland: Unheralded Swiss racer Luca Aerni produced a remarkable slalom run to edge defending champion Marcel Hirscher for an improbable gold in the men's alpine combined at the World Ski Championships on Monday (Feb 13).

Aerni, 23, had scraped into the slalom after finishing 30th in the opening downhill - six-hundredths of a second slower, equating to 1.68 metres, and he would have missed the cut altogether.

But his barnstorming slalom down a rapidly deteriorating course under a fierce sun saw him clock a combined time of 2 minutes 26.33 seconds, making up a deficit of 2.61 seconds on the downhill.

Aerni finished just 0.01 second ahead of Austrian Hirscher, who was 28th after the downhill.

The medal hunt of the host nation, dealt an initial blow when women's standard bearer Lara Gut was ruled out with injury, continued as Mauro Caviezel took bronze, a further five-hundredths adrift.

"I was really nervous in the last 45 minutes waiting for everyone to finish," said Aerni, who was only named to the combined team late Sunday, beating out Niels Hintermann, winner of last month's Wengen combined.

"I could only watch and hope as the others came down. I knew my slalom run was good, but with the combined you never know what will happen. It was definitely a long wait until I realised I had the gold medal!

"If I'd started 31st, I would have had no chance."

Aerni was the least favoured of a Swiss quartet that also included Carlo Janka and Justin Murisier, the latter seemingly best placed after the downhill at just 1.18 seconds.

But Aerni, who has not even made a podium in four seasons on the World Cup circuit, benefited from being first out of the gate for a simply set slalom course with the snow melting under bright sun on the Suvretta slope.

Murisier eventually finished sixth, one place ahead of Janka as the Swiss quartet packed into the top seven in another impressive day of skiing for the host nation.

HIRSCHER SILVER, 'PINTU' 10TH

Hirscher, seeking a sixth consecutive World Cup overall title, finished the opening downhill 2.30 seconds behind teammate Romed Baumann's winning time of 1 minute 39.25 seconds, but importantly 0.84 second off France's Alexis Pinturault, the man seen as most likely to snatch his world crown.

"After two days lying in bed I'm impressed that I made the podium in the combined. The silver medal is not too bad," said Hirscher, who had been suffering 'flu-like symptoms.

"The downhill was a very big challenge for slalom skiers, but it's fun to do the jumps and to learn a bit about yourself.

"I knew conditions would play to our hand as the snow was already very soft for us. The slope is south-facing and there's pure sunshine on these conditions and it's not easy."

Hirscher, whose victory in 2015 mirrored that of Aerni's in that he too finished 30th in the downhill, added: "It was just the same as in Vail/Beaver Creek. It was a good decision to start first!"

"Pintu", the winner of four World Cup combined crystal globes, had 1.46 seconds to make up on Baumann, but botched his slalom, petulantly dubbing conditions "a joke", and eventually ended up 10th, 0.86 second off the pace to leave France still without a medal in St Moritz.

Aerni's gold, however, was Switzerland's third of the world champs after Wendy Holdener (women's combined) and Beat Feuz (men's downhill).

He becomes the sixth Swiss winner of the combined after Daniel Albrecht (2007), Pirmin Zurbriggen (1985), Rudolf Rominger (1936), David Zogg (1934) and Otto Furrer (1932).

Flu-hit super-G silver medallist Kjetil Jansrud, flying the flag for Norway in the absence through injury of Aksel Lund Svindal - a two-time world combined winner in 2009 and 2011 - finished sixth in the downhill but failed to start the slalom.

Jansrud's teammate Aleksander Aamodt Kilde finished joint fourth with Italian Dominik Paris, 0.34 second off a podium place.