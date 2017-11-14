Alpine Skiing: French skier Poisson dies in training crash

LYON: French skier David Poisson, a downhill bronze medallist at the 2013 world championships, was killed during a training accident in Canada on Monday (Nov 13), the French ski federation announced.

"Devastated by this news," the federation said in a statement, adding that it "shared the pain of (Poisson's) friends and family in these particularly difficult moments".

No further details were provided about his death, which came as the 35-year-old Poisson and his French team-mates were training in Nakiska ahead of the World Cup events at Lake Louise on Nov 25 and 26.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) also paid tribute to Poisson, who made his World Cup debut in 2004 and earned his lone podium when he came third at the 2015 downhill in Santa Caterina.

Poisson was also a two-time Olympian and competed at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver as well as in Sochi four years later.

"FIS extends its sincerest condolences to the teammates, friends, and loved ones of David Poisson," read a statement from skiing's governing body.

"This is devastating! My deepest condolences to his family. Rest In Peace David," wrote US ski star Lindsey Vonn on Twitter.



