Alpine Skiing: Hintermann storms to Wengen combined win

WENGEN, Switzerland: Swiss skier Niels Hintermann won Friday's World Cup Alpine combined race on home snow in Wengen.

Hintermann came home despite placing just 23rd in the slalom after seeing off the favourites in the downhill.

Hintermann saw off Frenchman Maxence Muzaton by 0.26 second in timing an overall 2 minutes 26.58 seconds and Austrian Frederic Berthold by 0.35 second.

Swiss Justin Murisier, who had led after the slalom, slid back to seventh while Frenchman Alexis Pinturault, who won the combined at Santa Caterina, fell to 20th after standing fourth following the slalom.