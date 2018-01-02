Alpine skiing: In-form Shiffrin wins head-to-head slalom

PARIS: America's Mikaela Shiffrin won her 37th World Cup event on Monday beating the Swiss world champion Wendy Holdener in the parallel giant slalom.

The 22-year-old American appeared to be enjoying herself on the steep and foggy Holmenkollen slopes where the non-Olympic format drew large crowds from the Norwegian capital Oslo to watch competitors go head to head in knock out rounds rather than descend through the 14 gates one at a time.

Shiffrin, who punched the air in triumph at the finish line won, by 0.17sec over the two legs and beat third placed Melanie Meillard, another Swiss skier, in the semis.

Veteran Swede Andre Myhrer won the men's event ahead of Austrian Michael Matt while Germany's Linus Strasser was third.