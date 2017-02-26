Alpine Skiing: Italy's Fill wins Kvitfjell super-G

KVITFJELL, Norway: Italian veteran Peter Fill won Sunday's (Feb 26) World Cup super-G in Kvitfjell, his first victory of the season and first ever in the speed event.

The 34-year-old clocked 1min 32.83sec, with Austrian Hannes Reichelt in second (+0.10sec), and Canada's newly-crowned world champion Erik Guay rounding out the podium (+0.23).

The result wrapped up a good weekend for Fill, who was second in Saturday's downhill behind Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud, who could only finish seventh in the super-G but remains atop the discipline's standings.

"It was a long wait for me to get the first super-G win, but I'm really happy," said Fill. "I made a great run, no mistakes and everywhere a good line and good speed. It was perfect for me today."

Fill added: "The whole form for the season was good, but now, in the first downhill here in Kvitfjell, I was really bad, no speed and a lot of mistakes but yesterday and today were great.

"I hope now to bring my performance to Aspen" for the World Cup finals, he said.

Before going Stateside, the men now travel to the Slovenian resort of Kranjska Gora for a giant slalom and a slalom on Mar 4-5.