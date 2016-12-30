Alpine Skiing: Pinturault wins Santa Caterina combined

SANTA CATERINA DI VALFURVA, Italy: France's Alexis Pinturault won the men's World Cup combined event at Santa Caterina on Thursday (Dec 29).

Pinturault lay third after the downhill, 0.84 second adrift of Norwegian pacesetter Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, but held his nerve to lay down the fastest slalom run.

The Frenchman's combined time of 2 minutes 19.71 seconds was 0.34 second faster than Austrian Marcel Hirscher, with Kilde, at 1.13 second, completing the podium.

Pinturault's 100 points for the victory sees him into third in the overall standings, on 365 points. Defending five-time champion Hirscher is in top spot on 633, with Norway's Kjetil Jansrud in second (482).