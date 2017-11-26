Alpine Skiing: Rebensburg wins Killington giant slalom

LOS ANGELES: Former Olympic champion Viktoria Rebensburg won Saturday's (Nov 25) World Cup giant slalom event at Killington, delivering the best combined time over the two runs to upset home favourite Mikaela Shiffrin.

The German, who also won the season opener in October, produced a brilliant second run to edge the 22-year-old Shiffrin by 0.67 sec. It marked Shiffrin's second consecutive second-place finish this season.

Rebensburg, the 2010 Olympic giant slalom champion in Vancouver, led by 0.26 over American Shiffrin after the first run in front of a crowd of 18,000 at the Killington Mountain ski resort in Vermont.

After a mediocre start on the second run, the 28-year-old Rebensburg secured the victory on the bottom half of the course by making up six tenths during the last 30 seconds to finish in a combined time of one minute, 57.63.

Italy's Manuela Moelgg finished third to round out the podium. Austrian Stephanie Brunner placed fourth and Federica Brignone of Italy took fifth.

Reigning giant slalom World Cup champ Tessa Worley, of France, finished sixth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shiffrin, who placed fifth in the Sochi Olympic giant slalom, was runner-up in the giant slalom standings last season to Worley.

"I was excited to put some risk on the hill," Shiffrin said. "I've done a lot of races where I'm second place or first place in the first run and then I ended up falling back to fifth or sixth or past that.

"So it was really nice to know that I had gone for it, and it paid off."

The women will race a slalom on Sunday where Shiffrin will lock horns with emerging Olympic gold medal threat Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, who has won the last two World Cup slaloms.

American star Lindsey Vonn is not racing in Vermont but is expected to take part in next weekend's speed races in the Canadian Rockies.

Vonn has won a record 18 times in 41 starts at Lake Louise.