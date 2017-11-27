Alpine Skiing: Shiffrin bounces back to take Killington slalom

LOS ANGELES: Mikaela Shiffrin returned to the winner's circle on Sunday (Nov 26), with a dominating performance in the slalom to claim her first World Cup victory of the season.

The 22-year-old American blitzed the field in snowy and windy conditions, producing the best combined time over two runs at the Killington Mountain ski resort in Vermont.

Shiffrin led by 0.89 seconds after the morning run and ended up 1.64 seconds ahead of runner up Petra Vlhova, of Slovakia, following the second and final afternoon run. Bernadette Schild, of Austria, placed third, 2.67 seconds adrift of Shiffrin.

Shiffrin's margin of victory was the largest for any women's World Cup race since the American captured the World Cup Finals slalom by 2.03 seconds in 2016.

Shiffrin, who was coming off a pair of back-to-back slalom losses to Vlhova, showed that she is ready to try and reclaim her slalom dominance, just 10 weeks before the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Shiffrin also snapped a modest losing skid as she went winless in her first three races of a season for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

