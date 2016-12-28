Alpine Skiing: Shiffrin wins rare giant slalom

SEMMERING, Austria: American slalom queen Mikaela Shiffrin registered a rare giant slalom success at the Austrian resort of Semmering on Tuesday (Dec 27).

Olympic champion Shiffrin, 21, notched up her 24th overall World Cup success but only her second in the discipline with a time of 2 minutes 01.81 seconds.

In second came France's Tessa Worley at .78 second with Italian Manuela Moelgg taking third at 1.09.

Worley leads the giant slalom standings while Shiffrin controls the overall standings by 55 points from Lara Gut, the defending Crystal Globe champion who recovered from 17th place after the first run to finish fourth.

Shiffrin's only previous giant slalom success came at another Austrian ski resort at Solden in October 2014.

The women's World Cup continues at Semmering with another giant slalom on Wednesday and a slalom on Thursday.