Alpine Skiing: Veith announces World Cup comeback

VIENNA: Austria's Anna Veith the overall women's ski champion in 2014 and 2015 announced on Sunday her return to World Cup competition this week after a 14-month break due to injury.

"I feel ready for a comeback," Veith, who changed her surname from Fenninger after marrying in April, said in a statement on the Austrian ski federation (OeSV) website.

"Physically I am still some way below the level before my injury, but there has been clear progress in training in recent weeks and I want to return," the 27-year-old said.

Veith will race in the giant slalom in Semmering in Austria on Tuesday and Wednesday.

She badly injured her right knee a fall in training at Soelden in October 2015, and only got back on skis in August.