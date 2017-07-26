American King breaks women's 100m breaststroke world record

Lilly King of the United States set a world record for the women’s 100 metres breaststroke at the world championships on Tuesday.

BUDAPEST: Lilly King of the United States set a world record for the women’s 100 metres breaststroke at the world championships on Tuesday.

King’s time of one minute 4.13 seconds broke the mark of one minute 4.35 seconds set by Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte at the 2013 world championships.

(Reporting by Rod Gilmour, editing by Ed Osmond)