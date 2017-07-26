American King breaks women's 100m breaststroke world record

Sport

American King breaks women's 100m breaststroke world record

Lilly King of the United States set a world record for the women’s 100 metres breaststroke at the world championships on Tuesday.

Swimming – 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships – Women's 100m Breaststroke awarding ceremony – Budapest, Hungary – July 25, 2017 – Lilly King (gold) of the U.S. poses with the medal. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

King’s time of one minute 4.13 seconds broke the mark of one minute 4.35 seconds set by Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte at the 2013 world championships.

(Reporting by Rod Gilmour, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters