American Rogers wins longest ever women's match at US Open

FILE PHOTO - Aug 30, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Shelby Rogers of the United States returns a shot to Kayla Day of the United States on day three of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. PHOTO: Reuters/ Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK: Some fans got their money's worth at the U.S. Open on Thursday as American Shelby Rogers outlasted Australia's Daria Gavrilova 7-6(6) 4-6 7-6(5) in a second round clash that was the longest women's match ever at Flushing Meadows.

Rogers and 25th seed Gavrilova battled for three hours and 33 minutes eclipsing the previous record of 3:23 set in 2015 when Johanna Konta defeated Garbine Muguruza 7-6 6-7 6-2 in a second round clash.

World number 62 Rogers moves into the third round where she will face fourth seed Elina Svitolina.

