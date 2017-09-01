American Rogers wins longest ever women's match at US Open

Some fans got their money's worth at the U.S. Open on Thursday as American Shelby Rogers outlasted Australia's Daria Gavrilova 7-6(6) 4-6 7-6(5) in a second round clash that was the longest women's match ever at Flushing Meadows.

NEW YORK: Some fans got their money's worth at the U.S. Open on Thursday as American Shelby Rogers outlasted Australia's Daria Gavrilova 7-6(6) 4-6 7-6(5) in a second round clash that was the longest women's match ever at Flushing Meadows.

Rogers and 25th seed Gavrilova battled for three hours and 33 minutes eclipsing the previous record of 3:23 set in 2015 when Johanna Konta defeated Garbine Muguruza 7-6 6-7 6-2 in a second round clash.

World number 62 Rogers moves into the third round where she will face fourth seed Elina Svitolina.

