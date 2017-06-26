Americans Spieth and Berger in playoff at Travelers

Sport

Americans Spieth and Berger in playoff at Travelers

Americans Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger were heading for a sudden-death playoff after finishing tied at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut on Sunday.

Jun 25, 2017; Cromwell, CT, USA; Jordan Spieth walks onto the first green with the clubhouse in the background during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands. PHOTO: Reuters/ Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

REUTERS: Americans Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger were heading for a sudden-death playoff after finishing tied at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut on Sunday.

Spieth struggled on the back nine en route to an even-par 70, while Berger picked up three late birdies for a three-under 67 at TPC River Highlands.

They finished regulation at 12-under 268, two strokes ahead of compatriot Charley Hoffman and New Zealander Danny Lee.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters