Americans Spieth and Berger in playoff at Travelers
Americans Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger were heading for a sudden-death playoff after finishing tied at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut on Sunday.
REUTERS: Americans Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger were heading for a sudden-death playoff after finishing tied at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut on Sunday.
Spieth struggled on the back nine en route to an even-par 70, while Berger picked up three late birdies for a three-under 67 at TPC River Highlands.
They finished regulation at 12-under 268, two strokes ahead of compatriot Charley Hoffman and New Zealander Danny Lee.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Ken Ferris)